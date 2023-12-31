Kakani urges people to vote for YSRCP

TP Guduru (Nellore district): Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has inaugurated Rythu Bharosa Kendram (RBK), YSR Health Clinic, multi-purpose godown with a capacity of 500 metric tonnes, CC drain, all constructed at cost of Rs 86 lakh, in South Mopur village of TP Gudur mandal on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, he asserted that his government is giving top priority for both development and welfare of the people. He further said that after YSR Congress Party came to power in 2019 elections, it has spent hundreds of crores of rupees for providing infrastructure facilities in villages.

He boasted that as the MLA of Sarvepalli constituency, he had taken up various developmental projects like roads, irrigation, electrical and drains etc, all worth Rs 23.83 crore, to provide infrastructure facilities during the last five years. Apart from Rs 6.17 crore spent on developmental projects, Rs 12.2 crore was spent for welfare programmes, he added.

Minister Kakani said that Rs 3,000 will be provided under YSR Pension scheme from January 1. He urged the people to extend their support to the government in the coming election, so that it could introduce more schemes for the benefit of the State people.

Officials from agriculture, medical and health, marketing, Panchayat Raj and local party leaders were present.