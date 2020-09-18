Kakinada: 84.07% students appear for Eamcet on Day-1

Kakinada: On the first day of AP Eamcet on Thursday, 84.07 per cent of the registered candidate appeared in 118 centres in the state . Even though 41,444 are expected to take their test, only 34,994 students attended. As many 6,450 students abstained from the exam. AP Eamcet chairman and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University–Kakinada Vice-Chancellor M Ramalinga Raju said in a statement that the exam was being conducted in 47 regional centres including 44 in AP and three in Hyderabad. He said that 228 observers have been appointed. Engineering exams are conducted in nine sessions and Agriculture and Medicine tests in 5 sessions. He said that 102 students have applied for Urdu translation and they have been given centres at Kurnool and 41 physically-challenged students took help from scribes to write the examination.



AP Eamcet 2020 convener Prof V Ravindra said that the Eamcet exams were conducted in a peaceful manner. In the morning session, only 17,471 students appeared for exams as against the enrolled 20,781 students with 3,310 abstentions. For the afternoon exam, 17,523 students attended as against the 20,663 with the overall percentage of 84.44.

The convener said that the AP Eamcet 2020 examinations will be held up to September 25 and preliminary Key will be released on September 26, results will be released in the first week of October. Meanwhile, many of the students were not allowed into exam halls for arriving one-minute late. The students said that they had faced several difficulties to reach the exam centres due to lakh of transport facilities, but the staff there didn't allow them citing one-minute rule.

A student T. Hema said that the Physics paper was extremely difficult to answer, but the other papers were a little bit easy. Another student Joysree said that the Mathematics paper was difficult and adequate time was not provided to answer all the questions.