Kakinada: Bullet fired to kill pig, hits woman

Kakinada: A 60-year-old woman, Kiladi Appala Narsamma, working in agricultural field, was hurt when bullet from a country-made pistol missed wild pigs and hit her in the leg under Gollaprolu police station limits in East Godavari district on Monday.

Soon after the incident occurred, the Gollaprolu police rushed to the spot and took the woman to hospital.

Gollaprolu SI N Ramalingeswar Rao told 'The Hans India' that the agricultural labourers were working in black gram field when the bullet pierced through her leg. He said that they are investigating the case.

He said that the condition of the woman is stable. A case was registered by Gollaprolupolice.

According to the sources, some of the hunters were chasing wild pigs which frequently move in the agriculture field in Gollaprolu mandal and the areas in Pithapuram assembly constituency.

Many people are frequenting the locality for the purpose of chasing and shooting the wild pigs which are roaming in the area.