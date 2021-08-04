Kakinada: Collector CH Hari Kiran cautions people on rise in Covid cases

Kakinada: District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran advised people to be alert as Covid-19 cases are increasing in East Godavari district. He convened a review meeting with the Medical and Health department and other officials through videoconference here on Tuesday.

He directed the officials to hold meetings of the Covid Task Force Committees at least twice a week at the mandal and divisional levels in the district. He wanted the officials to coordinate and cooperate to curb the spike in Covid cases.

He said that people should follow the Covid norms.Those violating them would be dealt with sternly, he warned.

He instructed the officials to impose fines on violators of Covid norms. He directed the officials to ensure that marriage parties strictly adhere to gathering strength of 150 only. Joint Collectors Dr G Lakshmisha, Keerthi Chekuri and G Raja Kumari were present.