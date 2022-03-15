Kakinada: Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran inspects EVM & VVPAT godown

Kakinada: District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran on Monday inspected Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPAT storage centre near the Collectorate and enquired about the status of the machines.

Hari Kiran directed the officials to keep updated about the status of the functioning of the machines. He elicited information regarding EVMs and VVPAT machines from the officials.

He said that every month he will inspect the EVMs godown and submit a detailed report to the State Election Commission (SEC).

DRO Ch Sathibabu, RDO AG Chinni Krishna, MRO YHS Satish and others were present.