Kakinada: Curb illegal constructions in dhobi khana, demand washermen

Kakinada: Members of washerman community staged a demonstration in front of Collectorate here on Wednesday, demanding that the authorities curb illegal constructions in their dhobi khana at Indrapalem in Kakinada Rural.



Sri Kanaka Durga Razaka Association president B Satyanarayana Raju said that Pithapuram Maharaja gave this site for the dhobi khana to late B Peda Venkanna and B China Venkanna 100 years ago and from then onwards they have been utilizing the entire area for washing, drying and for the ironing the clothes. Nobody dared to enter or claim the area as it was solely given as a gift for their washerman community by the Maharaja of Pithapuram. Rajaka Chaitanya Seva Samstha state president Kakinada Rama Rao said that the well meant for washing purposes was sealed and their washing tables were removed. He alleged that a person belonging to the ruling party has started building ward secretariat in their dhobi khana.

Rama Rao said that 80 families have been eking out their livelihood depending upon those dhobi khana. Their community has been utilizing the dhobi khana by turns due to the shortage of the site. They appealed to the district Collector to intervene immediately and curb the illegal constructions in their dhobi khana. Later, Kakinada Rama Rao and Satyanarayana Raju submitted representation to Joint Collector G Lakshmisha.

TDP, CPM and JSP expressed their solidarity and support to the cause of the washermen.

Washerman community senior leaders AVD Menta Rao, V Prasad, Koneti Raju and others were present.