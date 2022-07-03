Kakinada: Illegal transportation of cows goes unchecked

Kakinada: Its apparent that Illegal transportation of cows from Andhra Pradesh is continuing despite police vigil. Cows are illegally transported from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to Telangana State through the agency areas of Alluri Sitharama Raju district in view of Bakrid on July 9.

Cows from Tuni also are being transported to Hyderabad and other areas in Telangana State.

It is learnt that lack of check-posts facilitates easy transport without any hurdle. Another route adopted for transport of cows is through Chinturu and Yetapaka agency areas to Khammam in Telangana.

On Saturday, Chinturu police stopped a cow container and arrested two persons for illegal transportation of cows. As many as 37 cows were shifted to Gosala at Gokavaram in East Godavari district. A case was registered.

Animal Rescue Organisation (ASO) founder-secretary Gopal R Surabathula told 'The Hans India' that during animals' transportation, animals' owners don't follow animal welfare laws and their transport rules, which prescribe the number of animals that can be transported in a vehicle. He said as per the High Court orders, a person going to slaughter the animals has to obtain a certificate in writing from the competent authority that the animal is fit for slaughter. No animal is to be transported without a valid fitness certificate to travel issued by the competent authority.

Gopal said that the nodal officers should give wide publicity in newspapers and publicise their telephone and mobile numbers to deal with crime against animals and implement Animal Welfare Laws in their jurisdiction. Gopal filed a writ petition in High Court of Andhra Pradesh requesting to curb acts of cruelty to animals. He urged Director General of Police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy to arrange police outposts, check-post in the State and district borders immediately to curb cow transportation. He requested the authorities concerned to take all precautionary measures to strictly implement the HC order and Animal Welfare Laws to stop illegal killing and transport of animals and to take stringent action against the offenders violating Animal Welfare Laws, PCA Act 1960.

BJP leader Duvvuri Subrahmanyam alleged that the officials are not taking any action against the illegal transportation of cows. He stated that despite several representations, police remained mere spectators towards the cruelty inflicted on cows through such illegal transportation. All district police personnel should immediately take action against the erring people and prevent illegal transportation, he demanded.

BJP State spokesperson Yenimreddy Malakondaiah alleged that owing due to political pressures, the law enforcing agencies are conspicuously allowing illegal slaughter of cows, calves and bullocks during Bakrid and violating the Andhra Pradesh Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act, 1977.

Stating that illegal transportation of cows takes place at Kathipudi, he said cases registered against drivers of truck and containers are treated as normal petty cases and allowed them after some time without taking any severe action. Stating that t hey have submitted several memorandums asking to prevent transportation of cows for sacrifice but of no avail, Malakondaiah appealed to District SP M Ravindranath Babu to prevent the illegal transportation of cows and cow slaughter during Bakrid festival.