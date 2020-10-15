Kakinada: Missing boat found in Machilipatnam, seven fishermen safe

A boat carrying as many as seven fishermen which was reportedly capsized in the sea near Kakinada was found in Machilipatnam. The families of the fishermen are concerned as they do not know their whereabouts. Going into details, seven fishermen went fishing in the Bay of Bengal on October 7 in a fishing boat from Kakinada Dummulapeta. Days after they left, a depression has formed in the sea and then turned into a deep depression and crossed the coast near Kakinada on the afternoon of October 13.





However, fishermen said that the boat was capsized during the deep depression is high. Rambabu, Durga, Polaiah, Thata Rao, Singaraju and Yellaji, all from Dummulapet, were in the boat. The boat, which went hunting on the seventh day, is believed to have capsized in the aftermath of a deep depression at sea. Concerns have been raised among fishermen's families that the boat may have sunk at sea.

However, the authorities who started the search for the boat provided information to the surrounding districts and in the meantime, according to preliminary information received from officials, the boat was found near Machilipatnam and fishermen are said to be safe.