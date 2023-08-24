Kakinada: MP Geetha calls on DRM

Kakinada: Member of Parliament Vanga Geetha Vishwanath met Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil at VIP Lounge at Kakinada town railway station and discussed rail developmental issues pertaining to Kakinada district, when the DRM conducted extensive inspection of Kakinada section on Wednesday.

The DRM inspected Bhanugudi side, platform number 3 of Kakinada railway station, FOB, circulating area, passenger amenities and catering stalls. Patil inspected Station Master’s office, Relay Room, TTE’s Rest House and other Depots on Platform No.1. He took stock of essential safety equipment available at Station Master’s office and other Depots. After inspecting Kakinada station, the DRM inspected Running Room, Mechanized Laundry, and Coaching Depot and took part in plantation drive towards green environment. In the afternoon, DRM inspected Kakinada Port Station and reviewed the progress of Yard remodelling works undertaken. He also inspected the World Class Good Shed coming up at Kakinada New Goods Complex and Down-1, Down-2, LC-1, LC-2 lines at KNGK.

Later, DRM Narendra A Patil presided over a review meeting with officials of Nagarjuna Fertilisers Siding (NGFC) and Kakinada Sea Port Limited (KSLK). He assured the officials of full-scale support and assistance in supply of rakes proportionate to growth in demand. He instructed the officials to strictly adhere to safety precautions while loading and prevent untoward incidents. Later he proceeded to Rajahmundry by road and conducted rear window inspection between Rajahmundry and Vijayawada. Sr DEN (Coord) S Varun Babu, Sr DCM Vavilapalli Rambabu, Sr DOM D Narendra Varma, Sr DEE/TRD K Srinivasa Rao, Sr DEE (Maintenance) T Suresh Babu and other branch officers and staff participated in the inspection.