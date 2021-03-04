Kakinada: Need to develop scientific temper among students stressed

Kakinada: District Education Officer (DEO) S Abraham said that students need to develop scientific temper and try to eradicate superstitions in society.

National Science Day celebrations were held at MSN Charities Aided High School at Jagannaickpur here on Tuesday.

Abraham graced the occasion as chief guest and gave away prizes to the students from various schools in the district. He explained the significance of Science Day and urged the students to develop interest in science. He said that students should get inspiration from the scientists. With discipline and dedication, they should contribute for sustainable development of the country. He said that every student should grow up to be a scientist.

Students of various schools in the district participated in the celebrations and exhibited their skills. They disclosed the details of exhibits at the exhibition and their importance. They hailed the exhibits in the science exhibition and the hard work done in this regard. The teachers congratulated the students U Vijaya Nagadevi, S Seetha Mahalakshmi, P Gayatri Lakshmi, who won the prizes in science quiz competitions.

Later, prizes were distributed to the students who won in the competitions. Dy EO D Subhadra, VPG Vani Kumari, HM MS Subramanyam, Balavedika convenor Nori Bala Ramakrishna, Kesari Srinivasa Rao and others were present.