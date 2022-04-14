Kakinada: One-day power holiday for industries during summer

Kakinada: District Collector Kritika Shukla stated that there will be no power cut to agriculture, domestic, medical and education during the summer in the district.

While speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the Collector said that there will be three types of power cuts imposed on industrial sector in the district. During summer, power production will not be available for 24 hours. As there is no power production to suit the demand in summer, they will be able to provide power subject to the conditions imposed on the Industry sector till the end of April. She said milk, cold storage and processing units will get only 50 per cent of power cut. But in the case of rice mills, stone crushing units, there would be power supply from 6 am to 6 pm only.

Collector Shukla said that these industries would get a power holiday once in a week other than Sunday. She said that besides Sunday there will be power holiday in one of the remaining days for the industries.

In the third category, like commercial complexes, cinema theaters and others, power would be supplied 50 percent only.

The Collector urged the people to save the power and that they can contact the Control room on 9493178718 and 1912, if there is any problem. She said that these restrictions will be applied not merely to the Kakinada district but to the entire State.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha said that the frequent power cuts are due to lack of coal production. She admitted that people were subjected to inconvenience and hardship for the last few days. She said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy immediately responded to the difficulties of the people and set right things for the continuous supply of power to the consumers. She said that owing to summer the consumption of power both in the domestic and agriculture sector has increased. She assured that there will be no inconvenience or problem to the people with regard to the power supply. She asked the people not to believe the rumors and worried regarding power supply.

APTRANSCO SE TSN Murthy said that only 260 MW of power is available out of 369 MW required in the Kakinada district. He said that they are providing the power supply to 7 lakh domestic consumers and 23,000 agriculture consumers in the district.