Kakinada: Physical distance norm goes for toss at wine shops

Kakinada: Despite people bitterly opposed to the opening of liquor shops in the lockdown period, thousands of boozers across the city were seen waiting in long queues in front of liquor shops from early hours on Saturday in Kakinada.



District authorities have allowed the sale of liquor from 6 am to 11 am. In Kakinada Smart City, the people maintained social distance and were also wearing masks. However, in some rural areas, people were seen standing close to each other without wearing masks. People are anguished over rising number of coronavirus cases because of lack of physical distancing norm among the rural people.

Following the relaxation in lockdown, the traffic was back on Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Amalapuram roads with very long queues at liquor outlets.

Despite the hike in price of liquor, boozers are rushing to wine shops to purchase bottles in good numbers.

Peoples' voice convener and social activist Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju on Saturday demanded for closure of liquor shops in view of spread of deadly corona. He also said that people consuming liquor are going scot-free without following guidelines relating to corona. Ramana Raju remarked that the government was anxious to collect revenue from the liquor sale. He further stated that liquor should be made available only to those whom doctors issued certificates and delivered directly to those houses.

G. Phanedra Kumar (Raju), a compounder working in private hospital said the sale of liquor would give rise to registering of more cases in view of flouting norms of physical distance. Phanendra Kumar said that officials have taken immense care in keeping the district free of the deadly virus.Hence liquor sales should either be banned or strict measures for physical distance should be adopted.

In order to avoid this danger, the government should take stern measures, he said.