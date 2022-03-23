Kakinada: Public appealed to segregate waste

Kakinada: Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Additional Commissioner Ch Naga Narasimha Rao on Tuesday conducted his maiden inspection in various parts of the city including Ramaraopet and Kondayyapalem. He inspected side canals and major outflow drainage in those areas and ordered to clear the silt in the side canals for the free flow of side canal water.

He interacted with the residents about sanitation and enquired whether garbage was collected daily in those areas. He appealed to the people to separate garbage into wet and dry while handing it over to sanitation workers. He also asked the public not to throw the wastage on street corners and other public places.

The Additional Commissioner issued a warning to sanitary inspectors and other officials to impose fine on those people, who throw garbage indifferently. He also told them that they should collect fines as per the Municipal Act.

He interacted with the residents and explained to them the mode of keeping the surroundings clean and tidy. He warned that any violation would be strictly dealt with and necessary action would be taken against them. The officials were asked to inspect and report accordingly and that any complaints received against them would be immediately attended and necessary action initiated against them. If the workers do not come for garbage collection, they will inform the tollfree number or the nearest secretariat and action will be taken to get the workers immediately.