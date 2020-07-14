Kakinada: Roundtable flays Centre's anti-worker policies

Kakinada: CITU, Vyavsaya Karmika Sangham (VKS), Kowlu Rythu Sangham (KRS) and Rythu Sangham (RS) jointly convened a roundtable conference at UTF Home here on Tuesday.

The meeting unanimously decided to organize protest programmes at mandal offices on July 23rd and at collectorate on August 9th as per the call given by central committees against anti-worker policies of central government.

RS leader PV Narasimha Rao said that the central government is implementing anti-worker policies in the country. During this Corona period, instead of extending help to working fraternity, the central government is confined to advertisements only. The central government's Rs 20 lakh crore package helps corporate companies only and not the working class.

CITU district president C Raj Kumar alleged that the central government is encouraging private sector and diluting labour laws. Giving Indian Railways to corporates is a glaring example in this regard. BJP government is planning to close labour departments in its states for three years.

KRS leader M Raja Sekhar said the central government's step-motherly attitude towards tenant farmers was posing a problem to them. Agriculture working days decreased in rural areas because of changes in agriculture sector. VKS leader T Iswar Rao and others were present.