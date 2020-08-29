Kakinada: Special team embarks on inspection of industries

Kakinada: A special team under supervision of Joint Collector G Rajakumari has embarked on inspection of industries in the district to verify safety measures taken to prevent accidents. The JC stated that steps would be taken to prevent mishaps in the industries through a special monitoring system. The team inspected the industries like BPCL, HPCL, IOC, IOCL, Sai Samhita storages, Bharath Enterprises, Adani Agro Oils India limited at Vakalapudi village.



She said the special team would take up inspection in 179 companies in the district regarding the safety measures taken by them. She said that for prevention of the mishap in the industries, special training programme would be imparted to employees and security guards in the industries. Besides 50 industries of aqua and fishing, ammonium nitrate is utilized for cold storages.

She said that comprehensive inspection would also be conducted in these industries. Industries violating norms and regulations regarding safety would face stringent action. The government has issued special instructions regarding the mode of inspection. They would complete their task within three months and submit a detailed report to the government, she added.