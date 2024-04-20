Kandikunta Venkataprasad gets support at election campaign in Gandlapenta mandal

In the ongoing election campaign in Gandlapenta Mandal of Kadiri Constituency in Sri Sathya Sai District, TDP MLA candidate Kandikunta Venkataprasad is receiving an overwhelming response from the people. The candidate has been going door to door in villages such as Potalavandlapalli, Payakattu, Gajulavaripalli, Gajulavaripalli Tanda, and Chamala Gondi, explaining the anti-people policies of the current YCP government and outlining the welfare and development programs that the TDP party plans to implement once in power.

During a media conference held in Chamala Gondi, Kandikunta Venkataprasad highlighted the dissatisfaction among the populace with the YCP government's governance over the past four years and ten months. He mentioned that people have realized the severe losses incurred by the state under Jagan's leadership and are now eager for a change. The MLA candidate criticized Jaganmohan Reddy's negligent attitude towards governance and pointed out that the people who had initially trusted and voted for the YCP in the last election are now disillusioned.

Kandikunta Venkataprasad also accused the YCP government of deceiving the people with false promises, particularly regarding the cancellation of CPS and the mishandling of various sectors such as employee rights, liquor sales during the pandemic, and mistreatment of Anganwadi and Asha workers. He emphasized that the people from all sections of society are determined to save the state from further degradation and are ready to hold Jaganmohan Reddy and the YCP accountable for their actions.

Overall, Kandikunta Venkataprasad expressed confidence that the YCP will face defeat in the upcoming elections, given the widespread discontent and desire for change among the electorate.