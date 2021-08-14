Kandukur MLA inaugurates blood donation camp

Kandukur: The Kandukur MLA Manugunta Mahidhar Reddy inaugurated the blood donation camp at the primary healthcare centre in Machavaram on Saturday. The MLA said that the blood donation camps are being organized in all PHCs, as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

He called for the involvement of more youth, volunteers, and blood donors in the blood donation program as part of their social responsibility so that they could save the lives of the people in critical condition.



The Kandukur sub-collector Aparajita Singh Sinsinwar, mandal medical officer Dr Swathi, superintendent of Kandukur area hospital Dr Indrani and others also participated in the program.