Live
- Prevent dumping of waste at graveyards: Municipal Commissioner
- Edible oil racket busted, 1 arrested in joint drive
- Provide better healthcare services to people: Collector to officials
- Prof YL Srinivas to head Central Tribal University
- Tikka Reddy slams YSRCP’s ‘Yuvatha Poru’
- Centre committed to deliver on its promises: Kishan Reddy
- Bright Colors, Bigger Savings: Holi Must-Haves from Amazon.in
- Errors in Inter first year question paper stump students across State
- Sri City strengthens sustainable resource mgmt
- Survey ongoing to identify energy-efficient cooling solutions
Just In
Kangaroo Mother Care Centres play a crucial role: Experts
An expert team from the Community Empowerment Lab visited the Government General Hospital (GGH)
Ongole: Chief Operating Officer of the Community Empowerment Lab (CEL) Troy Cunningham stated that Kangaroo Mother Care Centres play a crucial role in the health of mothers and children, and commended the district administration’s efforts in this regard.
An expert team from the Community Empowerment Lab visited the Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Tuesday to inspect the facilities for the proposed Kangaroo Mother Care Centre. The team, accompanied by special pediatrician Dr T Jamuna, examined the gynecology, pediatrics, and proposed Kangaroo Mother Care areas within the hospital.
The CEL team members, including Research Director Vivek Singh and programme officer Shravya, first met with the Special Pediatrician and other doctors to discuss various aspects of the project. They subsequently inspected the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), various departments, and gynecology wards.
The officials explained that the Kangaroo Mother Care Centres are being established under the special initiative of the district collector A Thameem Ansariya, with CEL providing comprehensive technical support and assistance in various aspects of the implementation. Dr Jamuna assured the team that all necessary facilities would be provided according to the District Collector’s instructions.
Deputy Special Pediatrician Dr Kiran, District Child Health Officer Dr Suribabu, Kangaroo Mother Care Nodal Officer Dr Venugopal Reddy, department heads Dr Sandhya Rani, Dr Shiva Rama Krishna, Dr Thirumala Rao, and Nursing Superintendent Dhana Lakshmi were present.