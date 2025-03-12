Kangaroo Mother Care Centres play a crucial role: Experts

Ongole: Chief Operating Officer of the Community Empowerment Lab (CEL) Troy Cunningham stated that Kangaroo Mother Care Centres play a crucial role in the health of mothers and children, and commended the district administration’s efforts in this regard.

An expert team from the Community Empowerment Lab visited the Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Tuesday to inspect the facilities for the proposed Kangaroo Mother Care Centre. The team, accompanied by special pediatrician Dr T Jamuna, examined the gynecology, pediatrics, and proposed Kangaroo Mother Care areas within the hospital.

The CEL team members, including Research Director Vivek Singh and programme officer Shravya, first met with the Special Pediatrician and other doctors to discuss various aspects of the project. They subsequently inspected the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), various departments, and gynecology wards.

The officials explained that the Kangaroo Mother Care Centres are being established under the special initiative of the district collector A Thameem Ansariya, with CEL providing comprehensive technical support and assistance in various aspects of the implementation. Dr Jamuna assured the team that all necessary facilities would be provided according to the District Collector’s instructions.

Deputy Special Pediatrician Dr Kiran, District Child Health Officer Dr Suribabu, Kangaroo Mother Care Nodal Officer Dr Venugopal Reddy, department heads Dr Sandhya Rani, Dr Shiva Rama Krishna, Dr Thirumala Rao, and Nursing Superintendent Dhana Lakshmi were present.