Kanna Lakshminarayana predicts YSRCP's defeat in next elections

Guntur: Former Minister and TDP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana observed that voters were vexed with the YSRCP government and would defeat the party in the next elections and will vote for TDP.

He conducted party leaders' Atmeeya Samavesam and arranged lunch for them at his residence in Guntur on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, Kanna said that the YSRCP's fall started from Pulivendula. He expressed confidence that TDP will win all the Assembly seats in the State.

Former Minister and party leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad said that after Kanna Lakshminarayana joined the TDP, the party bagged three MLC posts, adding that Kanna joining TDP is a good sign.

Former Minister Prattipati Pulla Rao stated that the entire YSRCP will become empty if TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu opens doors. He claimed that many YSRCP MLAs are in touch with the TDP as they lost confidence in YSRCP leadership.

Former Minister Nakka Anand Babu reminded YSRCP MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi's statement that she is facing life threat. That is the situation in the State, he added.

Former MLA Kommalapati Sridhar and party leaders were present.