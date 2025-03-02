Congress slams MP Minister for 'beggar' remark

The Congress has criticised the Madhya Pradesh's Panchayat and Rural Development Minister and former Union Minister Prahlad Patel for saying that "people have become accustomed to begging from the government".

State Congress President Jitu Patwari said that people of Madhya Pradesh have supported BJP in elections for development, not for being called "beggars".

He said that Minister Patel should apologise for his comment.

"Prahlad Patel's statement revealed that the BJP considers people just as votebank. After coming to power, BJP leaders insult people. BJP's top leadership should also clarify whether the party supports Patel's view or not," Patwari added.

Another senior Congress leader and former Minister P.C. Sharma also criticised Patel, saying, "Ministers bow down their head before the people to seek votes, and after winning the election, he is calling them beggars. It is a highly condemnable statement."

Addressing a public rally, former Union Minister Prahlad Patel advised people to learn from those who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

His remarks come amid a debate over political parties rolling out freebies to win elections.

While the distribution of freebies during the election is ongoing, Patel said people hand over a letter of demand to the politicians and said it is not a good habit.

The Minister has made this remark while unveiling the statue of Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi at Suthaliya town in Rajgarh district on Saturday.

Avanti Bai, the queen-ruler and freedom fighter, sacrificed her life while fighting against the British rule on March 20, 1858.

"Whenever political leaders come before the people, they are handed over a pile of demand letters. Politicians are garlanded on stage, and then they are handed over a demand letter. This is not a good habit," he said.

Patel said that people should stop begging from politicians.

He said "assembling an army of beggars" does not strengthen society, rather weakens it.

"The more we are drawn to free things, that is not honouring our brave warriors," he added.