Kapu leader Mudragada to join YSRCP on March 14

Highlights

Says he will not contest the ensuing elections but he will take part in campaign for the YSRCP

Rajamahendravaram: Kapu movement leader and former minister Mudragada Padmanabham said that he will join the YSR Congress Party on March 14. Mudragada spoke to the media at his residence at Kirlampudi on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that he, his son, and a large number of their followers were going to Tadepalli to join the YSRCP in the presence of

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at 6 pm on March 14. Mudragada has made it clear that he will campaign for the YSRCP in the ensuing polls as he desires to see Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister once again.

He said that he is not going to contest the elections and does not want any position. Mudragada said that he is joining the YSRCP only to campaign on behalf of the party.

He has said that he will accept any post given to him after the YSRCP retains power.

