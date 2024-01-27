Live
- BJP appoints Aravind Menon, Sudhakar Reddy as in-charges of TN
- One village volunteer killed, 4 injured in Manipur gunfight
- 'Will CRPF rule Kerala, what does he think?' Kerala CM takes swipe at Guv Khan
- Kharge writes to Mamata, seeks security for Nyay Yatra in Bengal
- Australian Open: Bopanna wins men's doubles title with Ebden, becomes oldest major winner
- Social media use may increase inflammation over time: Study
- Unlocking the Health Secrets of Desi Jaggery: A Winter Wellness Wonder
- 1st Test: India would be hoping to restrict England to less than 150, says Anil Kumble
- HAM-S core committee meeting underway, RJD offers CM's post to Manjhi
- 1st Test: Pope has played an absolute masterclass in how to play in this part of the world, says Root
Just In
Kapu Sankshema Sena holds honorary meeting the Chiranjeevi on winning Padma Vibhushan in Eluru
Highlights
Kapu Sankshema Sena district committee held a honorary meeting for Megastar Chiranjeevi who received India's second highest award "Padma Vibhushan". First they cut a cake and distributed sweets to the fans.
Kapu Sankshema Sena district committee held a honorary meeting for Megastar Chiranjeevi who received India's second highest award "Padma Vibhushan". First they cut a cake and distributed sweets to the fans.
District President Puli Sriramulu, who presided over the assembly, said that even though there was no support in the film industry, he became a megastar with self-effort and became an inspiration to many. He said that he has established blood bank and eye bank and served lakhs of people.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS