Kapu Sankshema Sena holds honorary meeting the Chiranjeevi on winning Padma Vibhushan in Eluru

Kapu Sankshema Sena holds honorary meeting the Chiranjeevi on winning Padma Vibhushan in Eluru
Kapu Sankshema Sena district committee held a honorary meeting for Megastar Chiranjeevi who received India's second highest award "Padma Vibhushan". First they cut a cake and distributed sweets to the fans.

District President Puli Sriramulu, who presided over the assembly, said that even though there was no support in the film industry, he became a megastar with self-effort and became an inspiration to many. He said that he has established blood bank and eye bank and served lakhs of people.

X