Kapu Sankshema Sena holds honorary meeting the Chiranjeevi on winning Padma Vibhushan in Eluru

Kapu Sankshema Sena district committee held a honorary meeting for Megastar Chiranjeevi who received India's second highest award "Padma Vibhushan". First they cut a cake and distributed sweets to the fans.

District President Puli Sriramulu, who presided over the assembly, said that even though there was no support in the film industry, he became a megastar with self-effort and became an inspiration to many. He said that he has established blood bank and eye bank and served lakhs of people.