Live
- 38 more Myanmarese immigrants deported to Myanmar from Manipur
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Nitish Reddy and Travis Head carry SRH to huge 201/3 against RR
- Repolling at one booth in Ajmer records 68.66 pc turnout
- J&K Police attach property of terror handler operating from Pak
- LS polls: MVA, VBA candidates in Maharashtra file nomination amid muscle-flexing
- TUC 2024: India’s campaign ends as both men's and women's teams go down in quarters
- NewsClick, others went to great lengths to paint CAA as discriminatory law targeting Muslims: Delhi Police charge sheet
- Illegal mining in Rajasthan: 4 FIRs lodged, 27 vehicles impounded
- Schools bomb threat: 125 calls received at police emergency number, says FIR
- In Gujarat, PM Modi's no-holds-barred attack on Cong, INDIA bloc over Pak's love for 'Shehzada' & 'vote jihad'
Just In
BJP MP candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad participated in the election campaign
Nagar Kurnool Parliament BJP candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad and district president Sudhakar Rao conducted election campaign with employment guarantee workers in Mushtipalli village of Pedakothapalli Mandal of Kollapur Constituency under Nagar Kurnool Parliament area as part of the election campaign Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra.
Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool Parliament BJP candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad and district president Sudhakar Rao conducted election campaign with employment guarantee workers in Mushtipalli village of Pedakothapalli Mandal of Kollapur Constituency under Nagar Kurnool Parliament area as part of the election campaign Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra.
In this regard, MP candidate Bharat Prasad said that if Narendra Modi is made the Prime Minister again by voting on the lotus symbol, he will be given free ration for the next five years. Narendra Modi is directly depositing money into your account for employment guarantee workers. Anyone who wants to start a business is being given a loan facility of up to 10 lakhs up to 20 lakhs through the Modi Mudra scheme.
Similarly, 70 percent was given to women through the Mudra scheme. If you vote on the lotus symbol and win me with your blessings, I will always be available to you and develop with the cooperation of Modi. BJP leaders, activists and villagers of the district and mandal villages were present in this programme.