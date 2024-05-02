BJP MP candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad participated in the election campaign

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool Parliament BJP candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad and district president Sudhakar Rao conducted election campaign with employment guarantee workers in Mushtipalli village of Pedakothapalli Mandal of Kollapur Constituency under Nagar Kurnool Parliament area as part of the election campaign Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra.





In this regard, MP candidate Bharat Prasad said that if Narendra Modi is made the Prime Minister again by voting on the lotus symbol, he will be given free ration for the next five years. Narendra Modi is directly depositing money into your account for employment guarantee workers. Anyone who wants to start a business is being given a loan facility of up to 10 lakhs up to 20 lakhs through the Modi Mudra scheme.





Similarly, 70 percent was given to women through the Mudra scheme. If you vote on the lotus symbol and win me with your blessings, I will always be available to you and develop with the cooperation of Modi. BJP leaders, activists and villagers of the district and mandal villages were present in this programme.













