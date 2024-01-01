Kapu & Settibalija votes key to victory in Amalapuram

Rajamahendravaram: Keeping in mind that the support of SC community and the votes of Kapus and Settibalijas play a crucial role in the winning of the candidates in Amalapuram SC reserved constituency, political parties are giving tickets to those candidates, who can influence one of these castes. It should be noted here that there has been is a deep-seated rivalry between Kapus and Settibalijas (BC), since the beginning.

Amalapuram is the headquarters of the newly formed Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district and this Assembly segment is a part of Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

This constituency includes Amalapuram municipal area, Amalapuram, Uppalaguptam and Allavaram mandals. As per 2019 elections, there are 2,29,431 voters. As per the delimitation orders of 2008, Amalapuram Assembly became a SC constituency.

Amalapuram, the centre of Konaseema, is bustling with coconut plantations, coconut-related small-scale industries and paddy fields. It is an important commercial hub for the 10 mandals of Konaseema.

Oil and gas extraction activities are high in Konaseema district. The famous clock tower was established before independence. A new clock tower is now under construction. Amalapuram revenue division office was built on the model of the Parliament building. Every year on Dussehra festival, impressive performance of martial arts called ‘Talinkhana’ attracts thousands of people.

Apart from these specialities, like other parts in the State, this constituency also has bad roads, traffic problems and drinking water shortage in rural areas and many other major issues.

Water pollution due to illegal fishponds is very high and fertile lands were damaged. In every election, several promises were made for the welfare of coconut farmers, but locals criticised that the elected representatives will forget their promises once elections were over. Despite high promises, the present MLA too did nothing much for the constituency.

Elections for Amalapuram Assembly constituency were held 15 times so far. Golkoti Narasimha Murthy had won in 1955, Kudupudi Satyanarayana in 1962, Kudupudi Prabhakara Rao in 1962 , VS Rama Rao Palacholla in 1978 and Kudupudi Chittabbai won the elections in 2004 as independent candidates.

Congress party won five times while Telugu Desam Party won four times. In 2019, YSRCP candidate Pinipe Viswarup was elected and became Minister.

Among the prominent leaders elected from this constituency include Kudupudi Prabhakara Rao from 1989-94, Dr Metla Satyanarayana Rao from 1994-99, and Pinipe Viswaroop got ministerial position from Amalapuram. Kudupudi Prabhakara Rao has been four-time elected MLA in the history, who won the elections in 1967, 1972, 1985 and 1989. Metla Satyanarayana Rao won the elections in 1983, 1994 and 1999.

It should be reminded here that arson took place over the changing of the name of the district in May 2022 and Amalapuram became the centre of intense clashes. Conflicts between the castes were exposed. Minister Pinipe Viswarupu's residence was set on fire.

It remains to be seen whether TDP candidate would contest from here or the ticket would be given to Jana Sena Party as part of the alliance understanding.