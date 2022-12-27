Kapus should unite to achieve political power

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam district Kapu Sangam president Kokkirala Sanjeev Kumar organised 34th death anniversary of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga at Ramnagar in Ongole on Monday.

Kapu JAC chairman Dasari Ramu, the chief guest, said that Ranga was murdered, who was on hunger strike for the rights of the downtrodden. Realising his ideologies by following in his footsteps is the tribute one can pay to Ranga, he added.

Sanjeev Kumar said Kapus should all come together as unity is their strength. Mantri Srinivasa Rao said that Ranga is not a leader for just Kapus, but he belongs to all poor and weaker sections of society. Ayinabattina Ghanasyam said that Rangasacrificed his life for the welfare of the downtrodden and called for the unity of all poor people irrespective of their caste and creed to achieve his ideologies.

Gorrrepati Srinivasa Rao, Sunkara Saibaba, Gade Venkata Krishna, Chakiri Dhanunjaya, Jallipilli Purnachandra Rao, Arika Mallikarjuna Rao and others participated in the programme.