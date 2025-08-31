Karana Rama Nandan announces laptop rewards for top rankers

Lepakshi: Karana Rama Nandan, Chairman of the Lepakshi Veerabhadra Temple and Karana Ramamani Charitable Trust, announced that students who achieve district-level ranks would be rewarded with laptops.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new water filter system at Chola Samudram Government High School, he emphasized the value of education in shaping the future and fulfilling the aspirations of parents, especially those from rural, middle-class families.

He further urged students to pursue education diligently, saying that when they rise to positions of authority in the future, they would make their parents proud.

He highlighted that education is the key to success and social value.

Rama Nandan also mentioned his own struggles and how he had reached his current position despite hardships, encouraging the students to follow their dreams.

During the event, Rama Nandan presented a laptop worth Rs 50,000 to Sumanth from Bisal Manempalli, who scored 526 marks in the 10th-grade exams.

He also honored the second and third-rank students with prizes and distributed awards to 350 students studying at the school through the trust. Rama Nandan reiterated that his contributions to the school were in line with fulfilling his parents’ dreams.

He also revealed future plans to provide support to students who excel in the 2026 10th-grade exams, with 100% pass rates and good marks. A special “lighting ceremony” was held at the Chowdeshwari Devi temple to bless the students for their future success.