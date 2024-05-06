Kavali Constituency MLA Candidate Dagumati Venkata Krishnareddy seeks votes for Development

Kavali assembly MLA candidate Dagumati Venkata Krishnareddy, also known as Kavya Krishnareddy, recently urged the people of Kavali constituency to give a chance for development. In a campaign held in wards 4, 7, and 8 of Kavali town, Krishnareddy was joined by NDA Alliance Nellore Parliament MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, TDP National General Secretary Beeda Ravichandra, and various TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena leaders and activists.

During the campaign, the leaders were welcomed with unprecedented enthusiasm by the people of Kavali. Kavya Krishna Reddy emphasized the need for development in the constituency and urged voters to support the NDA alliance candidates in the upcoming elections. He highlighted the importance of electing leaders who are dedicated to serving the people and working towards the progress of the constituency.



Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy echoed Krishnareddy's sentiments by emphasizing the importance of honest and corruption-free leadership in the state. He urged the people to vote for leaders who have the best interest of the constituency at heart and to reject those who are only interested in personal gain.



Beeda Ravichandra expressed his commitment to the development of Kavali constituency and called for an end to the current state of anarchy under the YCP government. He urged the voters to support leaders who have a vision for progress and development in the constituency.

