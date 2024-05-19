Sea Cadet Corps camp commences

Live
Highlights
Cadets will take part in a range of thrilling activities and exercises designed to test their skills and knowledge during the camp
Visakhapatnam : With an aim to promote maritime awareness leadership and camaraderie among participants, the Sea Cadet Corps camp of the Visakhapatnam unit commenced summer training camp at KV No 1, Nausena Baugh in Visakhapatnam.
The event brings cadets from across the region together for a fun-filled experience focused on maritime skills, building teamwork and promoting cultural exchange.
Cadets will participate in a range of thrilling activities and exercises designed to test their skills and knowledge.
A cultural evening, celebrating the diversity and inclusivity of the Sea Cadet Corps forms a part of the event that will showcase performances in music and dance, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the region.
