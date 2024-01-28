Kavali MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy inaugurates fourth instalment of Asara celebrations in Bogolu

Kavali legislator Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy and APCAB Chairman Konduru Anil Babugaru inaugurated the 4th installment of YSR Asara celebrations at Mandal Praja Parishad office in Bogolu Mandal on Saturday.

The event began with Mr. Reddy paying tribute to the portrait of former Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Following this, he lit the Jyoti and performed the palabhishekam to the portrait of Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy stated that checks worth Rs 25,571 crore were handed over to 78.94 lakh elder sisters through the Asara scheme in 4 installments. MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy praised the Chief Minister for initiating the YSR Asara scheme, which aims to repay loans taken by thrift women's associations across the state.









He mentioned that the 4th installment of financial assistance was deposited into the savings accounts of 750 Dwakra societies. Reddy expressed his hope that the societies would use the funds to become financially stronger and generate more income. He also criticized CM Chandrababu for not fulfilling his promise to waive savings loans. Reddy highlighted the implementation of other welfare schemes that aim to promote the economic development of thrifty women and encouraged them to use the cash provided by the government for employment and further economic growth. YSR Asara sample checks were also handed over during the event, which was attended by various leaders, activists, and supporters.

