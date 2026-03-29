Keep hospital premises clean, staff warned

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector Kirti Chekuri conducted a surprise inspection at Primary Health Centre in Seethanagaram on Saturday. She reviewed the details of patients undergoing treatment, availability of basic infrastructure, handling of delivery cases, and stock of medicines at the facility. She interacted with patients and assessed the quality of services being provided.

The Collector expressed dissatisfaction with the poor sanitation in the hospital premises and surroundings and said that hygiene must be a top priority in government hospitals. She warned that strict action would be taken against staff, if found negligent in maintaining cleanliness.

The Collector directed medical personnel to ensure continuous monitoring so that patients receive quality healthcare services. She also instructed that essential medicines should always be kept in stock. Special attention must be given to pregnant women and infants, the Collector said, adding that maintaining a clean environment and improving service standards would help build public confidence in government healthcare institutions.