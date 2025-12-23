Kerala cops issue guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrims

Vijayawada: With the Mandala Pooja season approaching, Sabarimala is witnessing an unprecedented surge in pilgrim inflow through the Nilakkal and Pulmedu routes. More than 27 lakh devotees have already visited the shrine this season, and the numbers are expected to rise further in the coming days.

In view of the heavy rush and to ensure the safety and smooth movement of pilgrims, the district police office at Pathanamthitta in Kerala on Monday issued a set of mandatory guidelines, particularly for those intending to use the traditional forest routes.

The police stated that the Pulmedu forest path, which stretches for about 16 kilometres, is physically demanding. Elderly devotees, persons suffering from health ailments, and small children have been strongly advised to avoid this route. Only pilgrims with complete physical fitness should opt for the forest path, as the dense terrain lacks immediate medical facilities and poses serious risks during high-density crowd movement.

To regulate footfall, entry through the Pulmedu forest path via Vandiperiyar Sathram has been strictly capped at 1,000 pilgrims per day. The police cautioned that devotees without a valid Virtual Q booking should not attempt to enter through traditional forest routes, as these paths are under constant monitoring. Unauthorised entry can lead to congestion and safety hazards for both pilgrims and security personnel.

Clarifying reports circulating on social media, the police dismissed rumours about the issuance of any “special pass” for darshan to pilgrims arriving via the Erumely traditional forest path. Officials confirmed that no such special passes are being issued.

Pilgrims arriving without a prior Virtual Q booking have been instructed to proceed first to Nilakkal. At Nilakkal, they must approach authorised help desks to obtain Virtual Q or spot bookings. Only after securing valid documentation should pilgrims proceed to Pamba to continue their journey to Sabarimala.

The police appealed to devotees to strictly adhere to the guidelines to ensure a safe, orderly, and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage during the Mandala Pooja season.