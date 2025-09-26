Kerala-style houseboats to boost tourism on Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Imagine a tranquil river journey, not through the famed backwaters of Kerala, but cruising along the majestic Godavari. The gentle lapping of water, the sight of lush green nurseries, and the silhouettes of ancient temples dotting the riverbanks unfold from the comfort of a luxurious houseboat. This is the ambitious vision driving a massive tourism development plan in Andhra Pradesh, with a clear goal of having the Godavari ready to welcome tourists in grand style for the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams.

The State government has initiated steps to develop tourist destinations in the district to their full potential. Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, along with East Godavari District Collector Keerthi Chekuri, is at the forefront of this initiative. They believe the region holds immense tourism potential, driven by the natural beauty of the Godavari River, the serenity of islands like Pichukalanka, the lush Kadiyam nurseries, and the spiritual pull of numerous temples.

To help turn this grand vision into a tangible reality, a team of experts from Kerala, the home of houseboat tourism, recently conducted a two-day survey of the Godavari River region. Their findings are highly encouraging.

The team, comprising representatives from various marine solutions companies and houseboat operators, concluded that the Godavari’s riverbanks are perfectly suited for developing a thriving houseboat tourism industry. They noted that the current navigable stretch of about 25 km could extend to 40 km once the Polavaram project is fully completed.

The experts' recommendations provide a clear roadmap for the future. They suggested that key ghats in Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur could serve as launching points, while the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation’s land at Picchukalanka could be developed as a night hangar for the boats. They also proposed that the project could be most effectively implemented through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Besides, unused tourism department boats could even be remodeled and converted into houseboats. Their suggestions also included introducing floating jetties, using modern hybrid vessels, and offering luxury cruises to connect temple and eco-tourism sites. The goal is to establish Andhra Pradesh as a premier leisure boating destination for visitors from across the country and the world.

The houseboat initiative is part of a larger, coordinated plan, including the Akhanda Godavari Project, which is slated to be implemented with an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore. This comprehensive project aims to develop adventure sports, temple tourism, and other facilities to attract tourists. With a clear plan in place and a firm deadline for the 2027 Pushkaralu, the District Collector has directed officials to prepare a thorough report based on the expert team’s suggestions.

The collaboration between the tourism department, water resources department, and local bodies is expected to be key in ensuring that the project moves forward seamlessly, bringing the dream of a bustling Godavari with houseboats from concept to proof.