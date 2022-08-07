Kesineni Nani refuses to offer bouquet to Naidu

Vijayawada: The differences between TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) came to the fore when the MP refused to offer a bouquet to welcome Naidu in New Delhi on Saturday.

It may be noted that Chandrababu Naidu reached Delhi on Saturday morning to attend Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav national committee meeting held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. When the TDP MPs welcomed Chandrababu Naidu, Guntur MP Galla Jayadev requested Kesineni Nani to offer flower bouquet to the party chief, to which Nani openly refused and maintained distance from Naidu.

It is speculated that the MP is miffed with the alleged encouragement by Naidu of Nani's younger brother Kesineni Shivanath alias Chinni in recent times. It is also suggested that the party may field him in Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency in the next elections.

Giving credence to the speculation, Kesineni Chinni is touring Vijayawada parliamentary constituency extensively and organising meetings with TDP cadres. Recently, Chinni met TDP leader Vangaveeti Radhakrishna too seeking his support.

Recently, the MP lodged a police complaint against his brother that he was illegally using MP sticker on his vehicle.

In an audio clip that went viral a few days ago, a person purported to be MP Kesineni Nani plays down the winning chances of TDP in next poll saying that the party would hardly win 50-60 seats.

However there are no adverse comment from TDP on MP Kesineni Nani and Chandrababu Naidu also attended the engagement function of Kesineni's daughter Swetha in Hyderabad this week.

The TDP leaders are expressing surprise over the attitude of Kesineni Nani.