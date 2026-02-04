Ramnagar: A 36-year-old man committed Hyderabad suicide case allegedly after being blackmailed by some cyber criminals through morphed nude photos on Monday.

The victim was identified as Prem Kumar (36). He was mentally pressurized after he received threats from some unknown persons for sharing morphed nude photos of him.

Reportedly, cyber culprits transferred morphed raw prints of him and hovered him to pay Rs 3,000 else they would partake morphed raw prints and vids of his family members.

Troubled by the constant pitfalls from cyber culprits, the victim fell into depression.

His relatives tried comforting him. They also asked him not to pay money to the cyber criminals as they would continue sending threatening messages for money.

They also told him that he should immediately report the matter to the police and file a case. Meanwhile, he could not bear the mental torture and allegedly died by suicide at his house.

Based on the Ramnagar incident complaint of his family members, Chikkadpally police filed a case and started investigation to track down the cyber criminals.

Victims are requested to incontinently report similar cases to their nearest police station or call Cybercrime Helpline Number 1930. “ Giving plutocrat to cyber culprits wo n't stop them from transferring hanging dispatches. It will only pressurize you further. Reporting such cases immediately is the best option,” said officials.