Wife murders husband for lover, tries to pass it off as accident

Bengaluru : In a incident that has stunned local residents, the Sulibele police have cracked a murder case in which a woman killed her husband with the help of her lover and later tried to portray it as a road accident. The incident took place at Siddanahalli village in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru Rural district.

The murder, which occurred on January 24, initially appeared to be a tragic accident. The body of Ashok (40) was found near a road curve close to the village, and it was widely believed that he had died after being hit by a vehicle. However, suspicious circumstances surrounding the death prompted villagers to alert the police.

Following a detailed investigation, the Sulibele police discovered that the incident was not an accident but a pre-planned murder. The police have arrested Ashok’s wife Pushpa and her lover Devaraj in connection with the crime.

According to investigators, Pushpa had been in a relationship with Devaraj for some time. Wanting to remove her husband from the picture, she allegedly conspired with her lover and two associates, Munindra and Siddappa, to kill Ashok. On the day of the incident, Ashok was taken out on the pretext of an alcohol party. Near a lake, the accused attacked him with an iron rod and murdered him.

After committing the crime, the accused dumped the body near a road bend to make it look like a fatal accident. Pushpa and Devaraj reportedly staged emotional drama after the incident in an attempt to mislead neighbours and relatives.

However, the unusual nature of the scene and inconsistencies in their statements raised doubts among locals, who informed the police. Acting on these suspicions, the Sulibele police launched an intensive probe, which eventually exposed the conspiracy.

The police have registered a case and arrested four persons, including Pushpa and Devaraj. Further investigation is underway to gather more evidence and complete the legal process. The incident has left the entire village in shock and disbelief.