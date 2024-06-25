KGBV students embark on journey with Atal Tinkering Lab

Vizianagaram: Students at KGBV at Jogimpeta in Seethanagararam mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district took a significant step towards a future filled with innovation on Monday. Sunanda Rao, a regional mentor for the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and a career coach visited the school to officially launch their newly-established Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL).

Sunanda Rao, who is also the publisher of the magazine ‘Career Beacon’, conducted an engaging session for the students. She introduced them to the exciting world of the ATL, explaining the various equipment available and how to utilise them for creative tinkering projects based on the monthly ATL Calendar.

In addition to the ATL orientation, Rao gave valuable career guidance to the students, exploring various career options they could pursue after graduating from Class X.

Suryadeva Mandal, education Officer and M Shailja, the ATL in-charge at KGBV, Jogimpeta, also attended the programme

Established by NITI Aayog, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) aims at fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across India.

AIMs goals include developing new programmes and policies to promote innovation in various sectors, providing platforms for collaboration and creating a comprehensive structure to support the country’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.