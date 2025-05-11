Kia India-IIT Tirupati sign MoU to drive innovation

Tirupati: Kia India, a leading mass-premium carmaker, has inked a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati (IIT-Tirupati), aimed at boosting engineering excellence and fostering innovation in automotive and industrial sectors.

Under the five-year partnership (2025–2029), Kia India will invest Rs 35 crores to enhance academic infrastructure, promote collaborative research, and support student development programmes. The collaboration aspires to transform IIT-Tirupati into a centre of excellence in advanced manufacturing, electric mobility, and sustainable automotive technologies.

The MoU introduces a robust framework for industry-academia synergy, including internships with Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) for students, along with scholarships for MTech students based on merit and financial need. A major feature of the agreement is the creation of a ‘Makers Laboratory’ – a modern innovation hub for interdisciplinary collaboration, enabling students to design and build real-world prototypes.

“By joining forces with IIT-Tirupati, we aim to nurture highly skilled engineers and technologists, equipped to lead advancements in sustainable mobility and industrial manufacturing,” said Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India.

IIT-Tirupati Director Prof K N Satyanarayana welcomed the initiative, saying it would provide students with valuable exposure to global industry standards and advanced infrastructure.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by senior leadership from both Kia India and IIT-Tirupati, marking a significant step toward strengthening India’s technological and educational landscape in automotive innovation.