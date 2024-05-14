Kidnap, firing in air, other incidents mark polling in Chittoor district

Tirupati: Amida kidnap incident in Punganur constituency, opening of fire by central forces in Chandragiri constituency, physical violence between TDP and YSRCP supporters leading to a knife injury to YSRCP activist and a few other incidents, polling concluded in the erstwhile Chittoor district on Monday.

Tension flared up in Sadum mandal, located within Punganur Assembly constituency in Chittoor district, after TDP leaders filed a complaint with both police and election authorities, stating that 15 of their supporters, including three polling agents, were forcibly taken by individuals linked to YSRCP early on Monday.

It was learnt that three polling agents from TDP along with a dozen other party members were en route to the polling station at Booragamanda village and they were purportedly intercepted by YSRCP members. TDP activists were allegedly coerced into private vehicles and transported towards Piler of Annamayya district.

TDP Annamayya district in-charge Jagan Mohan Raju claimed that the kidnapped party members were left on the outskirts of Piler, approximately 25 km away from Sadum, with warnings not to approach polling station until later in the day.

In a subsequent development, CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena disclosed that three of the abducted TDP polling agents were located and safely secured. According to a statement from the CEO’s office, the TDP district in-charge had raised concerns about the alleged abduction of TD agents from polling stations 188, 189 and 199. The CEO ordered suspension of Punganur SI for allowing those, who kidnapped polling agents, to go instead of detaining them.

In another incident, the central forces opened four rounds of fire into air at Brahmana Kalva under Chandragiri constituency leading to unrest between the two main parties. After the reported attack by TDP supporters on YSRCP agent Praveen Kumar and prevented SC Colony people from voting. This led to severe unrest following which firing took place. After this, situation came under control there.

In Mandi Krishnapuram village of Gudipala mandal in Chittoor Assembly constituency, tensions flared between supporters of YSRCP and TDP right outside a polling station. The situation escalated into physical violence when YSRCP activist Suresh Reddy and TDP polling agent Chandra engaged in a confrontation in front of law enforcement officers. The altercation took a dangerous turn when Suresh Reddy allegedly attacked Chandra with a knife, resulting in the latter sustaining a bleeding wound. Police intervened and promptly filed a case over the incident.

BJP leaders found five fake voters in the morning itself at Jaganmatha church polling booth in Tirupati. They were handed over to police. However, they later alleged that police had freed the bogus voters. In the evening, two youngsters reportedly came to cast bogus votes at Doddapuram street. When reserve police personnel stopped them, they entered into an argument and were detained.

In Kuppam Assembly constituency, a 19-year-old first-time voter named Gayatri became visibly upset outside a polling booth, alleging that her vote had been fraudulently cast through impersonation. She swiftly reported the incident to election officials.

At Mittur area of Chittoor Municipal Corporation, a minor disturbance occurred when ex-MLA CK Babu, acting as TDP’s general agent and YSRCP candidate MC Vijayananda Reddy reached polling station at the same time. Supporters from both sides got into intense arguments while Joint Collector and Returning Officer P Srinivasulu quickly stepped in and diffused the situation.