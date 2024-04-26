KK Raju campaigns during morning walk at Port Stadium, urges voters to support YSR Congress Party

MLA Candidate for Visakhapatnam constituency, Shri KK Raju, along with 14th Ward Corporator Katari Anil Kumar Raju, conducted a morning walk and campaign at the Port Stadium. During the event, Raju highlighted the development work worth over 400 crores that has been initiated in the constituency with the support of Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy.

Raju also mentioned the significant investment of around 1500 crores by the Raheja Group for the construction of Inorbit Mall and a Convention Hall IT Towers in Visakhapatnam Constituency, which is expected to create employment opportunities for approximately 15 thousand people. He urged the voters to support him in the upcoming elections by voting for the Fanu symbol and ensuring his victory as MLA with a significant majority.

The campaign saw the participation of Andhra Pradesh State Sick Welfare Corporation Chairman Anand Singh, Directors Rayudu Srinu, K. Sushila, Balla Srinu, A. Sunil, Ambati Sailesh, along with several senior party leaders, secretariat conveners, activists, and women in large numbers.

