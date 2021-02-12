Kodali Nani responds to notices, denies allegations and says he has respect to SEC

After being served notices over remarks on the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner, Minister Kodali Nani has said that he has no intention of humiliating State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. Earlier Kodali Nani at a media conference in Tadepalli on Friday severely criticised the state election commissioner alleging him of stalling ration door delivery vehicles.

In this backdrop, Kodali Nani responded to the show cause notice issued by SEC in this regard. He gave a written explanation to the SEC. He did not make any comments on purpose. He said that he has respect for SEC and explained that the media conference was held as part of exposing the anarchy of the opposition party regarding the results of the first phase panchayat elections.

He said he had no made any personal remarks instead brought the issues pertaining to the elections to the notice of the Election Commission. He said he had respect for constitutional institutions. The Minister appealed to the SEC to withdraw the showcause notice issued against him as he did not make any remarks and urged to understand the intention behind his comments.