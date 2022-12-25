Kolagatla smells conspiracy over Naidu's stay at Ashok's bungalow

Visakhapatnam: There is a conspiracy behind TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's night halt at former Union Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju's bungalow, alleged Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said that 27 years back, Naidu stayed at Ashok Gajapathi Raju's bungalow before collapsing former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao-led government.

However, with the same pattern repeated now, he suspected that Naidu is hatching another conspiracy. "After completing the tour programme at Vizianagaram, Naidu continued to stay at Ashok Gajapathi Raju's bungalow. Even as he could have very well returned to Vizag, he preferred to stay put in Vizianagaram, probably to hatch a similar conspiracy he did 27 years ago," the Deputy Speaker pointed out.

The Deputy Speaker, however, made it clear that Naidu cannot even inch anywhere closer to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as people of Andhra Pradesh are sure to repose complete faith in him even in the 2024 polls.