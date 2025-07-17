Kollu assures jobs for all educated youth

Machilipatnam: Minister for Mines, Geology, and Excise Kolli Ravindra on Wednesday vowed to create employment opportunities for all educated youth in the Machilipatnam constituency, aiming to eradicate unemployment. He urged job seekers to make the most of the available opportunities.

Minister Ravindra inaugurated a mega job fair, organised by the State Skill Development Corporation at Andhra Jatheeya Kalasala. As the chief guest, he, along with District Collector DK Balaji, inspected the stalls set up by various companies.

Addressing the students, he stated that the state government is organising mega job fairs across Andhra Pradesh under the Skill Development Corporation, following directives from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. “I am also a member of the sub-committee formed with ministers for this purpose,” Minister Ravindra said. “After every cabinet meeting, we discuss how to enhance skill development and create employment opportunities,” he said.

Minister Ravindra announced that job fairs would now be held every six months in the Machilipatnam constituency, emphasising the continuous need for unemployed youth to upgrade their skills. He cited Harsha, a native of Vuyyuru and the founder of Swiggy, as an inspiration, noting how his platform revolutionised food delivery worldwide. With facilities like the Machilipatnam port, Manginapudi Beach, national highways, and an airport, Minister Ravindra expressed optimism about Machilipatnam’s bright future.

In the mining sector, Minister Ravindra announced plans to establish a Critical Mineral Park in Machilipatnam, involving a Rs 20,000- 30,000 crore investment for processing minerals for export and importing raw materials, which would create numerous job opportunities.

State RTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao urged unemployed youth to utilise the job fair for employment, commending Minister Ravindra for his significant efforts in organising the event.

District collector Balaji described the job fair not just as an event providing jobs, but as a “confluence that gives life.”

SP R Gangadhar Rao mentioned that positive development programmes are occurring daily, citing the job fair on Wednesday and the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony for a new police training centre on 46 acres in Karagraharam on Thursday, with the Home Minister, DGP, and public representatives in attendance.

CDAP JDM Sumalatha, District Employment Officer Victor Babu, DRDA PD Hariharanath, District Skill Development Officer Naresh Kumar, Endowment Department Assistant Commissioner Lalitha, MEPMA PD Saibaba, Marketing Department AD Nityanandam, former District Library Organisation Chairman Gorrepati Gopichand, Machilipatnam Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Kunche Nani, former Chairman Gopu Satyanarayana, and numerous unemployed youth were also present.