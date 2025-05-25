Konaseema gears up for Yogandhra celebrations

Amalapuram: Joint collector of Konaseema districtT Nishanti said that in a move aimed at a healthier Swarnandhra under the vision of Viksit Bharat, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched a month-long ‘YogandhraMahotsavam. She called upon all sections of society to actively participate and ensure the success of the programme across the district.

Inaugurating a two-day yoga training camp at GMC Balayogi Stadium in Amalapuram on Saturday, which involved around 100 master trainers across five sessions, she announced that the Yogandhra programmes would be held throughout the district up to June 21.

She stated that detailed plans had been made to train people in yoga and that trained yoga instructors would be deployed in every village and ward secretariat. Each trainer is expected to conduct yoga sessions for a minimum of 50 participants per session.

She said the need for every citizen to contribute towards making the Konaseema district a model in conducting the YogandhraMahotsavam. She said Yoga is an integral part of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage. The Yogandhra programme aimed to encourage people to practice yoga regularly for better physical and mental health, she added.

JC also announced that various yoga-related competitions would be held at village, ward, and mandal levels as part of the month-long celebration. The meeting was attended by DRDA in-charge PD Nageswara Rao, District AYUSH Medical Officer Dr. Vijaya Kumari, yoga trainers, and physical directors.