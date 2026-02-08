  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Kondaveedu to be developed as integrated tourism hub

  • Created On:  8 Feb 2026 8:30 AM IST
Kondaveedu to be developed as integrated tourism hub
X

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmassani Chandrasekhar said that the Central and State governments would work towards bringing out the historical and tourism significance of the Kondaveedu region and take steps for its integrated development.

He expressed confidence that Kondaveedu has vast potential to be developed as an integrated tourism hub, which would further enhance land values in the region. He along with minister for Endowments, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Narasaraopet M.P Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu, MLA Prattipati Pullarao inaugurated Kondaveeti Festival at Kondaveedu on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that development works would be taken up with government funds as well as through private participation and that necessary Detailed Project Reports would be prepared soon. Palnadu district collector Krithika Shukla and joint collector Sanjana Sinha were present.

Earlier, Pemmasani inaugurated a photo exhibition on 150 years of national song Vandematram, at Kondaveedu Festival.

Tags

Kondaveedu tourism developmentintegrated tourism hubKondaveeti Festivalheritage promotionCentral–State cooperatio
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Soha Ali Khan flags unsafe Mumbai sidewalks, calls them ‘death traps’

This is not the first time the actress has spoken out about civic issues in the city. Earlier, she had drawn attention to what she described as never-ending and unsafe road construction work in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

Soha Ali Khan flags unsafe Mumbai sidewalks, calls them ‘death traps’

National News

More
Share it
X