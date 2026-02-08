Kondaveedu to be developed as integrated tourism hub

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmassani Chandrasekhar said that the Central and State governments would work towards bringing out the historical and tourism significance of the Kondaveedu region and take steps for its integrated development.

He expressed confidence that Kondaveedu has vast potential to be developed as an integrated tourism hub, which would further enhance land values in the region. He along with minister for Endowments, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Narasaraopet M.P Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu, MLA Prattipati Pullarao inaugurated Kondaveeti Festival at Kondaveedu on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that development works would be taken up with government funds as well as through private participation and that necessary Detailed Project Reports would be prepared soon. Palnadu district collector Krithika Shukla and joint collector Sanjana Sinha were present.

Earlier, Pemmasani inaugurated a photo exhibition on 150 years of national song Vandematram, at Kondaveedu Festival.