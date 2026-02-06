  1. Home
Aam Aadmi Party leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead outside

  • Created On:  6 Feb 2026 12:10 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead outside
Punjab Aam Aadmi Party leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead on Friday morning outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town, police officers verified. The attack has transferred shockwaves across the region and raised serious enterprises about public safety.

According to elderly police officers, Oberoi had just arrived at the gurdwara in his Thar vehicle when unidentified assaulters, riding a two- wheeler, opened fire on him. The bushwhackers reportedly fired at least five rounds, shattering the vehicle’s windows and critically injuring him.

He was incontinently rushed to a sanitarium in Jalandhar, but croakers

declared him dead due to severe injuries.

Soon after the incident, a large police force was stationed at the scene. The area was cordoned off, and security was tensed to help any farther uneasiness. Police brigades have started reviewing CCTV footage from near locales to identify the bushwhackers and trace their movements.

elderly officers stated that the Jalandhar shooting disquisition is underway from all possible angles. Authorities are examining implicit motives, including particular contest and political pressures, while sweats are being made to detect and arrest the suspects as soon as possible.

Replying to the incident, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla explosively criticised the situation, claiming that law and order in Punjab has fully collapsed.

Police have assured that farther updates will be participated as the disquisition progresses.

Lucky Oberoi shot deadAAP leader murderJalandhar shootingPunjab crime newsgurdwara shootingAam Aadmi Party leader killedJalandhar policepolitical murder Punjabbreaking news Punjab
