Korukonda: Deliver goods on time, secretariat staff told

Korukonda: Sub-collector Anupama Anjali inspected village secretariat here on Wednesday and directed the secretariat staff to work with commitment and dedication.

She verified records relating to pension disbursement, distribution of nutritious food to Anganwadi centres and inspected the progress of construction work of Rythu Bharosa Kendram and village secretariat.

Later, she said biometric system is must to village volunteers and directed to clear the grievances of people without delay. The government is very much particular about the effective functioning of ward and village secretariats. They were instructed to deliver the goods at the doorstep of the people in right time. The ward volunteers should know about all the people relating to respective areas. Any lapses in delivering goods to the people should be viewed seriously, she warned.

Tahsildar PHGR Papa Rao, revenue inspector Girish, panchayat secretary V S Murthi, village revenue officers Anand and Rambha were present.