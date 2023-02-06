Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy surrenders two gunmen to Andhra Pradesh Government

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy surrendered his gunmen to the State government on Sunday.

He addressed the media here on Sunday and said out of four security personnel, two have already been withdrawn by the government and said he was surrendering the other two as a return gift to the government. He said he doesn't want any security for him.

He blamed the State government for removing two of the four gunmen allotted to him out of political vendetta on Saturday. He alleged that vindictive activities were being carried out by the government following his revelations over the phone tapping issue.

Reducing the number of gunmen was a gift from the government to him, he said and added that as a return gift he was surrendering the other two gunmen to the State government.

"I don't even need the two gunmen assigned to me and now I surrender them to the government. I was having 2+2 (four gunmen) so far, the government has withdrawn two gunmen including a man possessing an AK-47 rifle. I have surrendered the remaining two gunmen to the government," he said.

Sridhar Reddy said he enjoys the support of local people and they will protect him. It may be recalled that Venkatagiri legislator Anam Ramanarayana Reddy also pointed out that his security persons were reduced from four to two, after he aired his views on lack of development in his constituency.