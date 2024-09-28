Live
KPS students shine in SGFI mandal level competitions
Highlights
Kadapa: Students of Kadapa Public School (KPS) showcased remarkable talent at the SGFI mandal-level competitions, excelling in various sports and advancing to the constituency-level competitions.
KPS Principal Ramamohan Reddy said that in Chess, Kamal Nayan and Tanmai Kanth (Under-14), and Setu Ashrith Reddy and Ashita Reddy (Under-17), delivered outstanding performances. The school’s Kho-Kho teams, both Under-14 and Under-17, featuring players like Jaswanth Reddy, Akhilesh Reddy and Yokshitha Reddy, displayed excellent teamwork and agility. In Badminton, Hrithika (Under-14) emerged victorious and was selected for the next round.
