Krishna Collector assures farmers on continuous urea supply

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector DK Balaji assured farmers that there is no shortage of urea in the district and urged them not to be misled or panic over supply concerns. On Friday morning, the Collector conducted a field inspection in various villages to personally review the situation.

During inspection, he interacted with farmers in Kurumaddali, Kanumuru, and Jujjuvaram villages of Pamarru mandal, followed by Uppuluru village in Kankipadu mandal, to understand their hardships and assess the supply, distribution, and consumption status of urea.

Farmers informed the Collector that they have been receiving adequate urea and that many have already applied two instalments to their fields, while some have started applying the third instalment. They requested the administration to ensure that there is no shortage in the future.

Responding to their concerns, Collector Balaji assured that sufficient stocks are available and that continuous supply would be maintained to meet the district’s agricultural needs. He stressed that the government is committed to distributing the required quantities of urea to farmers without interruption. The farmers expressed happiness over the Collector’s personal visit and said they were satisfied with his assurance, which gave them confidence for the ongoing agricultural season.