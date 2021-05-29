Andhra Pradesh: Anandaiah shifted to safe place ahead of committee report on his medicine

Krishnapatnam Anandaiah: Anandaiah who got to fame with his medicine for coronavirus has reached his residence in Krishnapatnam yesterday after a week. He is reported to have gone to a secret place again on Saturday. Anandaiah, who left home in the morning, told the family members that he would return in a while. Anandaiah was reportedly taken away by the police.

Meanwhile, AYUSH Commissioner Ramu said that a petition has been filed in the High Court over the coronavirus medicine being given by Anandaiah in Nellore Krishnapatnam and a hearing will be held on Monday. He said several reports had already been received regarding the tests and the final report would come on Saturday. He said that the reports will be reviewed by the expert committee. The committee is also studying the issue of drug licenses.



Ramu spoke to reporters at the CM's camp office media point in Tadepalli on Friday. He said that the central committee report is likely to arrive Saturday.

On the other hand, the suspense over Anandaiah drug distribution continues. Section 144 already imposed in Krishnapatnam and there is information that he will be kept in a secret area until a report on the drug is received on Monday. Police have set up security on the roads from Nellore and Muthukur to Krishnapatnam.